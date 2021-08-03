Power Swabs is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Brighten your smile and feel your best with Power Swabs. Amy Vanderoef from Power Swabs discusses the top 5 reasons why people haven’t tried Power Swabs yet, and why you should!

Power Swabs takes 5-minutes a day for 7-days, for 2-shades whiter after the first application and 6-shaded whiter after 7-days

Power Swabs is offering an amazing 40% off special with free shipping if you order today, you’ll receive the Stain Out Quick Stick pen that’s a $19.95 value absolutely free with your order of Power Swabs.

For more information visit: www.powerswabs.com