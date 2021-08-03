Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Brighten your smile and feel your best with Power Swabs

items.[0].videoTitle
Have you tried Power Swabs?Amy Vanderoef from Power Swabs discusses the top 5 reasons why people haven’t tried Power Swabs yet. Showing how coffee, tea, and wine can dampen your smile over time.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 19:02:40-04

Power Swabs is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Brighten your smile and feel your best with Power Swabs. Amy Vanderoef from Power Swabs discusses the top 5 reasons why people haven’t tried Power Swabs yet, and why you should!

Power Swabs takes 5-minutes a day for 7-days, for 2-shades whiter after the first application and 6-shaded whiter after 7-days

Power Swabs is offering an amazing 40% off special with free shipping if you order today, you’ll receive the Stain Out Quick Stick pen that’s a $19.95 value absolutely free with your order of Power Swabs.

For more information visit: www.powerswabs.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!