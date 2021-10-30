Boston Scientific: Deep Brain Stimulation

Boston Scientific is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease , a progressive, neurological condition that affects more people than multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease combined.

DR. FRANCISCO A. PONCE, MD, Neurosurgeon, Barrow Neurological Institute

Ann Hanley, Parkinson’s disease patient and advocate and Dr. Francisco A. Ponce Neurosurgeon at Barrow Neurological Institute shares what the downside that some drugs can be associated with and how side effects and become less effective over time.

