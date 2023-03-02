Boston Lager Remastered! A New, Brighter Take on a Classic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, is passionate about brewing craft beer. As a sixth-generation brewer, beer runs in his blood but the brewing business was bleak when Jim wanted to start his brewery. He attended Harvard and earned an undergraduate degree and advanced degrees in Business and Law, taught adventure skills for Outward Bound and worked for Boston Consulting Group, counseling corporations while also learning from them.

In 1984, Jim decided to pursue his dream. Following family tradition, he brewed his great-great grandfather’s lager recipe. Brewing the first batch in his kitchen, he named the beer Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Unbeknownst to Jim, Samuel Adams Boston Lager would soon become a catalyst of the American craft beer revolution and serve as the flagship brand in Boston Beer Company’s portfolio which also includes Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Truly. In 2019, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery joined the Boston Beer Company, reinforcing Jim and the company’s craft credentials and ongoing commitment to growing the category.

Jim relentlessly focuses on brewing the best craft beer possible with an obsessive eye on quality and flavor. Looking to push the brewing envelope, he pioneered the “extreme beer” movement, challenging drinker's perception of beer with complex, barrel-aged brews like Samuel Adams Triple Bock and Utopias, a beer of great unprecedented flavor and alcohol content. Over the past 38 years, Samuel Adams has become one of America’s largest craft breweries but still only accounts for a fraction of the category. As the industry evolves, beer remains the backbone of the Boston Beer Company, and Jim continues to pour the same passion and commitment into each innovation as he does Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Jim is also the author of the National Best-Selling book, Quench Your Own Thirst: Business Lessons Learned Over a Beer or Two.