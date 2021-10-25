Boss Women Unite presents FALL POP-UP SHOP

Boss Women Unite is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Learn more at BossWomenUnite.org

From the website:

Fall Pop Up Shop

Poppin up so others can shop, we are having a 2 day Pop Up at the Tucson Mall again!

The community is invited to shop from local vendors at this event. Boss Women Unite is opening up this day to collaborate with with other vendors in Tucson and surrounding areas in Arizona. This will be a great time and event. As a vendor spots are limited and fill up fast, jump on this opportunity ASAP! There will be music, fun and will be handing out candy for Halloween! Come dressed in your costumes if you'd like!