Black Ink Crew New York is back! The Crew is emerging from COVID Isolation and Black Ink Owner Ceaser Emanuel talks about how it feels to be back and how the cast is finding themselves in the midst of National, Social and Racial Unrest.

After having to close the 113th shop permanently, Ceaser takes a step back to refocus on his personal life while preparing to bring his Black Ink Family back together post lock down. He also reflects on how it feels to finally be able to expand his business.