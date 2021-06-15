Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Bio-One Tucson: Get rid of items in your space that can harm you

items.[0].videoTitle
Caroline and David Scott, the owners of Bio-One Tucson help you properly get rid of items in your space that can harm you
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:39:57-04

Bio-One Tucson provides cleaning services and is here to help in your greatest time of need.

From trauma to distressed property, and biohazard scenes in the community, BioOne can help you get rid of items in your space that can harm you.
Bio-One hires and trains highly skilled technicians with all the certifications to get the job done.

The Bio-One Process
1. A call is made to our owner.
2. Our owner will then go through in detail the steps that need to be taken
3. A time is then set for the Bio-One Tucson team to complete the job.
4. Payment is addressed after cleanup as it is our first priority to complete decontamination in a discreet and compassionate method for all Bio-One clients. Getting the job done is our priority.

For more information visit: www.bioonetucson.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!