Better Hearing and Speech Month: Hearing loss continues to be seriously undertreated

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition found in older adults in the United States, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)- the nation's leading professional, credentialing, and scientific organization for audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and speech, language, and hearing scientists.

Dr. Lynn Williams the President of ASHA and Dr. Valeria Roberts Matlock, the Vice President for Standards and Ethics in Audiology, shine a spotlight on this under-reported health problem and discuss the signs of hearing loss to be aware of.

A new YouGov survey of U.S. adults 18 years or older, commissioned by ASHA, found that hearing loss continues to be seriously under-treated. This is not only a quality of life issue: untreated hearing loss is associated with cognitive decline and dementia, social isolation and depression, and falls and other injuries—making treatment particularly critical.

For more information please visit: https://www.asha.org

