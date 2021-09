The Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Everyone wants to help when natural disasters, or other tragedies, but how do you know that your money is going where you intend, or that you are not giving your money to a scammer?

Sean Herdrick, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the BBB, has some tips to help you make wise choices when giving to charitable organizations.

Learn more at BBB.org