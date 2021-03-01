Meet Jean Fedigan, this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Nominated by Mary Ann Martin for her work with sister Jose Women's center
As CEO, she started from nothing and grew the shelter over ten years. She has helped women with health exams, dental work, job development with Goodwill and more.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:11:56-05
