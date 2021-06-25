Become a nomad with this special Airbnb program

Airbnb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The pandemic as we know blurred the lines between travel, living and working. According to the Airbnb Report on Travel & Living [news.airbnb.com], 11 percent of long-term stay bookers in 2021 have reported living a nomadic lifestyle, with 74 percent of consumers surveyed across five countries expressing interest in living someplace other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over.

Inspired by the growing flexibility to work and live from anywhere, Airbnb is announcing the launch of Live Anywhere on Airbnb, a program and opportunity for 12 people and up to 3 companions to chart their individual travel journeys and live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for approximately one year. In sharing their unique experiences with Airbnb, they could inspire future product upgrades and innovations on the platform, helping to lay the groundwork for the future of flexible living. Airbnb will cover the cost of accommodations, airfare and ground transportation for the duration of the program.

Once selected, participants will begin their journeys with informational sessions on how to live the nomadic life from longtime long-term Airbnb guests including Debbie and Michael Campbell, the ‘Senior Nomads [seniornomads.com]’, and other Live Anywhere experts and Airbnb team members. Debbie and Michael Campbell have been traveling since 2013 and have stayed in 270 listings on Airbnb across 85 countries.