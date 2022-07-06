Beat the burn of inflation while traveling with a few simple tips

T-Mobile is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

With American spending on travel this summer expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, and spending on business travel expected to jump 37%, there is no doubt that travel is back…and yet so is inflation.

Travel Expert Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy, talks about how to save - whether you are hitting the road or flying abroad - and discuss savvy ways to beat summer travel inflation. While many are eager to get out this summer, they are also concerned about rising travel costs. With some simple tips, your next family vacation or business trip does not need to be hindered by a fluctuating economy.

For more information visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/benefits/travel

BRIAN’S TIPS INCLUDE:

● Choose the Right Mobile Plan: This guarantees coverage and uninterrupted service wherever you go. New coverage plans from providers, like T-Mobile, offer free wi-fi and streaming on flights as well as discounts on gas, hotels, rentals cars and more.

● Book with Points and Miles: Points and miles give you ultimate flexibility in the event you need to cancel or change your trip as they will be refunded back into your account.

● Travel Low and Slow: Fly into one place and then travel by car, train, foot or bicycle instead of buying multiple flights to cut back on costs

● Go Where the Dollar is Strongest: Traveling to places with a lower exchange rate will get you more for your money. Many of these places are often underrated vacation destinations adding to the adventure!