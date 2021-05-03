Watch
Barrio Charro fuses two Tucson staples in a very special way

Barrio Charro is Tucson's 100% local Torta Sandwich, Salad, Soup, Bakery &amp; Bodega Shop
Tucsonified Tortamanos™, Tlayudas & Toasts
Barrio Charro joins two of Tucson’s most iconic local food stories and James Beard nominated personalities; local baking legend Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and Chef Carlotta Flores of the El Charro and Si Charro! Restaurant group.

Barrio Charro’s recipes will include our signature “tortamano™” sandwiches made on house-baked azteca bread which we make daily from Barrio Grains’ White Sonoran wheat and non-gmo corn ﬂour as well as variations on the ever-popular avocado toast using Barrio pan lavain and Charro favorites like Birria & Chile con Carne as well as Tamales, Salads, Soups & Mexican street food tlayudas!

