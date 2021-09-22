TUCSON, Ariz. — AZ MediQuip, Arizona’s largest retailer of home medical equipment and supply are opening their first store in Tucson.

The new location can be found at 10515 N. Oracle Rd, Suite 165, Tucson, AZ 85737.

AZ MediQuip, Arizona’s largest medical supplies store, has multiple locations across Arizona. Each location provides medical equipment and supplies that are available for both purchase and rent and are ready for pickup today. We understand that when most customers need medical equipment, they need it right away. This is why we carry the largest on-site inventory available in Arizona. You can be confident that we will have what you need when you need it. Equally important, our team members are trained to work closely with individuals, families, and healthcare professionals to provide tailored solutions for you and your loved ones. We have proudly served the Phoenix area for more than 20 years.

For more information, visit azmediquip.com or call (520) 777-0622.