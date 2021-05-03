Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics: Mother's Day gifts made easy

Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Oro Valley resident Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist and double-fellowship trained reconstructive (Mohs) skin cancer surgeon and cosmetic surgeon has officially opened doors to her new dermatology center in Tucson called Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics.

From the popular new non-surgical “liquid” rhinoplasty procedure to non-surgical skin tightening technologies, innovative anti-aging treatments, scar repair, skin cancer surgery and more, Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics is the one stop shop for all your skin needs.

Not only does Dr. Farhang have the knowledge to treat over 3,000 skin conditions including acne, eczema, hair loss, skin cancer, and more, she also stands out in the dermatology space as she has expertise in both integrative skincare and cutting-edge procedures.

About Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics:

