Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics: Mother's Day gifts made easy

Oro Valley resident Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist and double-fellowship trained reconstructive (Mohs) skin cancer surgeon and cosmetic surgeon has officially opened doors to her new dermatology center in Tucson called Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics.
From the popular new non-surgical “liquid” rhinoplasty procedure to non-surgical skin tightening technologies, innovative anti-aging treatments, scar repair, skin cancer surgery and more, Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics is the one stop shop for all your skin needs.
Not only does Dr. Farhang have the knowledge to treat over 3,000 skin conditions including acne, eczema, hair loss, skin cancer, and more, she also stands out in the dermatology space as she has expertise in both integrative skincare and cutting-edge procedures.
About Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics:
- The Services: Conveniently accessible for those in Tucson, Oro Valley, and Marana, the practice offers patients general dermatology services such as skin checks or skincare, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic surgery all in one state-of-the-art facility with Dr. Farhang.
- The Center: Avänt or avänt-gärde defined as innovative or most advanced is the foundation of the dermatology center. The beautiful state of the art facility has been designed as a warm and welcoming space for patients.
- The Founder: Dr. Farhang is unique in that she is a highly trained dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon having performed thousands of cases with advanced reconstruction, while offering custom clinical care with cutting edge technology to deliver individualized care in a boutique-style practice setting. As a guest faculty instructor for the Integrative Dermatology Certification program, Dr. Farhang uses her knowledge in integrative and holistic dermatology to find the root cause of an individual’s skin issue to ensure long lasting results.