Autism Society of Southern Arizona: Autism Acceptance Month

"The Autism Society of Southern Arizona (ASSA) creates connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. Everyday, we work to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community to live fully. Be the connection this April to spreading awareness for early diagnosis, promoting inclusion in the greater community, and practicing acceptance in everyday life."

Celebrate World Autism Acceptance Day with the Autism Society of Southern Arizona on Saturday, April 2nd at Cactus Carpool Cinema. The event will include local food trucks, a family photo area, the All in for Autism full length video, and a showing of Sing 2. Proceeds stay local and support the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. You can purchased tickets at www.as-az.org. Only 100 tickets will be available.