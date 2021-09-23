Watch
Asthma Peak Week: the third week of September that sees the highest rate of asthma attacks

Asthma Peak Week is the third week of September that sees the highest rate of asthma attacks. Dr. Jamie Rutland and Jennifer G., someone currently living with severe asthma discuss the disease and their personal and professional experiences with severe asthma.
Did you know that the third week of September sees the highest rate of Asthma attacks?

Since fall is here, that means cold, flu season and...Asthma Peak Week. Dr. Jamie Rutland and Jennifer G., someone currently living with severe asthma, discuss the disease and their personal and professional experiences with severe asthma. They also talk about a larger campaign called Break the Cycle- a nod to the idea that many who have severe asthma may feel stuck in a cycle of endless symptoms, leaving questions and concerns they have left unsaid to their doctor.

By encouraging those living with asthma to “break the cycle” and have insightful conversations with their community, family and healthcare providers, they seek to educate and empower people to take control of their severe asthma by finding more effective management plans.

For more information visit: www.breakthecycle.com

