Aspirin for heart health? Here's what you need to know

There’s been a lot of news recently about taking aspirin for your heart health. We’re breaking down the guidelines and sorting out the confusion over what a Doctor-Directed aspirin can do for you and who should take one according to the CDC.

About Dr. Laurence S. Sperling, MD, FACC, FACP, FAHA, FASPC

Dr. Sperling joined DHDSP in September 2019 as the Executive Director of Million Hearts®. Dr. Sperling has been a practicing cardiologist for more than 20 years and has published more than 300 articles and book chapters. He has served on numerous regional, national, and international committees that were charged with addressing cardiovascular disease, including being a part of the 2018 Cholesterol Guidelines Writing Committee.

As an Emory University cardiologist, Dr. Sperling established the university’s Preventive Cardiology program in 1997. He was awarded the American College of Cardiology Harry B. Graf Career Development Award for Heart Disease Prevention and the American Heart Association Council on Clinical Cardiology Scholarship for Physical Activity and Public Health in 2001. Additionally, he was the recipient of the 2017 Award of Honor from Emory University’s Alumni Association.

Dr. Sperling is originally from New York. He received his undergraduate degree from Emory University where he was accepted into the School of Medicine’s early acceptance program as a college sophomore. He graduated with his M.D. in 1989, and subsequently completed eight additional years of training at Emory, including completing a residency in internal medicine, chief resident year at Emory University Hospital, an NIH-supported research fellowship in molecular and vascular medicine, and a clinical fellowship in cardiovascular diseases.

While serving as the Million Hearts® Executive Director, Dr. Sperling will continue to see patients and remain an active member of the Emory University faculty as the Katz Professor in Preventive Cardiology and a professor at the Rollins School of Public Health.