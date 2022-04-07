"Aru Shah" by Roshani Chokshi

Rick Riordan presents, an imprint of Disney-Hyperion is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Roshani Chokshi is known for her Indian influenced YA and Middle Grade fantasy novels and is the author of the instant New York Times best-selling first book in the Pandava series, Aru Shah and the End of Time. Chokshi talks about her inspiration behind writing Aru Shah, and the emotional anchor is was for her as an author.

For more information visit: www.roshanichokshi.com

Follow her adventures on Instagram @roshanichokshi