"Aru Shah" by Roshani Chokshi

Roshani Chokshi spins a fantastical narrative that seamlessly intertwines Hindu cosmology and folklore, feminism, and witty dialogue for an uproarious novel."--Kirkus Reviews (starred review of Aru Shah and the End of Time)
Roshani Chokshi is known for her Indian influenced YA and Middle Grade fantasy novels and is the author of the instant New York Times best-selling first book in the Pandava series, Aru Shah and the End of Time. Chokshi talks about her inspiration behind writing Aru Shah, and the emotional anchor is was for her as an author.

For more information visit: www.roshanichokshi.com
Follow her adventures on Instagram @roshanichokshi

