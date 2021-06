iCAD is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

During the Pandemic, Mammograms and routine Cancer screenings decreased by 92%.

Now that Americans are playing catch-up, Dr, Randy Hicks the CEO of Regional Medical Imaging discusses the importance of Cancer screenings and how new Artificial Technology can help women get a more accurate Mammogram.

Dr. Hicks says, "AI is helping Doctors in the fights against Breast Cancer."

For more information visit: www.icadmed.com