Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Arizona International Film Festival: Meet one of the directors

It's officially back April 20th - 30th
Award Winning Director, Alan Williams, talks about his film '8000 FT UP' and what makes Tucson such a great place to make movies
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:52:40-04

8000 FT UP is the latest film from Arizona International Film Festival Award Winning Alumni Alan Williams. It is part of the 30th Arizona International Film Festival April 20-30.

Alan Williams is a Tucson based independent filmmaker who has been in the industry for almost three decades. In addition to working arduously to build a vibrant independent film community here, he balanced those efforts with serving the Tucson area as a paramedic/firefighter. In 2016 he retired from his Fire/EMS career to focus on his true passion of making films

To learn more and get tickets, visit FilmFestivalArizona.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!