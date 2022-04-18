Arizona International Film Festival: Canyon Del Muertos

Canyone Del Muertos is an historical epic shot in New Mexico and Arizona and stars BAFTA Winner Abigail Lawrie from Amazon's Tin Star, Harry Potter's Tom Felton, Ewen Bremner, Academy Award Winner Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Finn Jones and Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin. The film is beginning its festival run this spring and will be distributed later this year.

Director Coerte Voorhees talks about how Canyon Del Muerto was made and how the collaboration with the Navajo Nation and National Park Service.

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 17 W Congress Street

WHEN: 7:30pm

Get your tickets now: filmfestivalarizona.com

