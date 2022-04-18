Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Arizona International Film Festival: Canyon Del Muertos

The film is an historical epic shot in New Mexico and Arizona and stars BAFTA Winner Abigail Lawrie from Amazon's Tin Star, Harry Potter's Tom Felton, Ewen Bremner, Academy Award Winner Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Finn Jones and Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:36:49-04

Canyone Del Muertos is an historical epic shot in New Mexico and Arizona and stars BAFTA Winner Abigail Lawrie from Amazon's Tin Star, Harry Potter's Tom Felton, Ewen Bremner, Academy Award Winner Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Finn Jones and Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin. The film is beginning its festival run this spring and will be distributed later this year.

Director Coerte Voorhees talks about how Canyon Del Muerto was made and how the collaboration with the Navajo Nation and National Park Service.

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 17 W Congress Street
WHEN: 7:30pm

Get your tickets now: filmfestivalarizona.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!