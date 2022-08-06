Arizona Hearing Specialists: Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids

AZ Hearing Specialists is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

There are so many different types of Hearing Aids out there, but how do you help guide a patient through that decision?

Jennifer Shi, Audiologist with Arizona Hearing Specialists, discusses lifestyle/financial considerations, and then helps make a plan that is tailored to that specific patient.

Historically speaking, hearing aids have been pretty expensive. Jennifer talks about more options available now that are good for you, and at a lower price point. OTC devices can help patients pursue their hearing healthcare journey sooner.

"At our practice, we’re open to whatever that may be if it can reach out to more people who need help who are limited financially."

For more information visit: www.arizonahearing.com

