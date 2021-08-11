Arizona Debt Relief : Together we are stronger

Arizona Debt Relief is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

ArizonaDebtRelief.org is a free resource where residents may request relief online through free do-it-yourself tools. Customers can also request a free debt relief evaluation and savings estimate to find out which debts qualify for relief through state-approved debt relief providers.

Walt Burch Sr., the Founder of Arizona Debt Relief talks about what the biggest misconception right now among those who are struggling with mounting debt and bills is and the advice he would you give to someone at home who might think there is nothing that can be done about their debt.

For more information visit: arizonadebtrelief.org