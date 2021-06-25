Are you aging faster because of the pandemic?

ATI Physical Therapy is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy [atipt.com] (ATI), reveals Americans perceive they may be aging faster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A majority of Americans (76%) say they need to get better at being physically active, with mobility, exercise and independent living being the key indicators used to gauge “aging better” past age 50.

Meanwhile, just 12% of Americans define “aging better” as keeping their skin free of wrinkles for longer, suggesting a shift from physical appearance being the key indicator for measuring aging to physical activity being the defining measure.

Survey Highlights:



Many Americans define “aging better” as maintaining their ability to move freely without pain for longer (31%), living independently as long as they want (26%) and engaging in a consistent level of physical activity/exercise well past age 50 (26%).

While 76% of Americans believe they need to do better when it comes to being physically active, only about 3 in 5 Americans (58%) have added more physical activity or exercise to their routine in the past year to help their body age better.

Americans ages 18-54 are more likely than those ages 55+ to say they have had more aches and pains in the last year than in previous years due to COVID-19 limitations (52% vs. 34%), while Americans ages 18-44 are more likely than those ages 65+ to think their body’s biological age has aged faster in the last year than years previous (58% vs. 48%)

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy between April 14-16 among 2,050 adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.