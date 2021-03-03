Apple Vacations: The latest travel rules and regulations

DID YOU KNOW?



Airports, airlines, and hotels are stepping up sanitation protocols that may even exceed requirements set by United States government officials.

The U.S. now requires a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours from international passengers prior to entering the country. Some resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America are making this process easy by conducting the Antigen test (also known as a rapid test) on site and sometimes at no cost.

Consider booking your trip with a professional travel agent who can help you choose the right resort and destination for your risk/comfort level.

Using an established tour operator can help your budget. By including airfare, hotel transfers, and hotel into one package price, consumers can save hundreds of dollars over booking each segment separately.