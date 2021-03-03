Apple Vacations: The latest travel rules and regulations

DID YOU KNOW?
- Airports, airlines, and hotels are stepping up sanitation protocols that may even exceed requirements set by United States government officials.
- The U.S. now requires a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours from international passengers prior to entering the country. Some resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America are making this process easy by conducting the Antigen test (also known as a rapid test) on site and sometimes at no cost.
- Consider booking your trip with a professional travel agent who can help you choose the right resort and destination for your risk/comfort level.
- Using an established tour operator can help your budget. By including airfare, hotel transfers, and hotel into one package price, consumers can save hundreds of dollars over booking each segment separately.
MORE ABOUT MICHELLE ALEGRIA:
Born and raised locally, Michelle studied broadcast journalism at Columbia College Chicago. She began her broadcast career as a reporter at KOBR-TV in Roswell, New Mexico. Her next move was to El Paso, Texas where she worked as a weekend news anchor and general assignment reporter at KTSM-TV. Her career came full circle when she moved back to Chicago as a general assignment reporter at CLTV News. In 2000, Michelle was recruited by ABC-7 to become a personality on the station’s top-rated magazine show, “190 North.” She stayed in that role for 10 years, winning several Emmy Awards along the way and co-hosting the station’s live annual New Year’s Eve show, “Countdown Chicago.” Most recently Michelle worked as a reporter and morning personality for “Good Day Chicago". After working for FOX for 3 years Michelle is thrilled to now be able to share her love and passion for yoga/mindfulness with the underserved. Michelle is the founder of We Just Breathe Foundation. Her mission is to educate kids on the importance of quality wellness and taking care of your mind, body and your spirit.