Antsy Nancy provides “how to” skills classes for home, health, and happiness.

Antsy-Nancy provides Master skills classes that are designed for beginners with new DIY projects offered every month.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:37:39-05

Antsy-Nancy is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Categories for classes:
Arts & Crafts
Cooking & Entertaining
Gardening & Landscaping
Holiday Projects
Home Decorating
and Health
Wellness & Beauty.

Expert instruction, tools and materials are all provided. Each class results in a new skill learned and a successful project for students to share with family and friends.

Class registrations are made online at Antsy-Nancy.com.

