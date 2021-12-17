Antsy Nancy provides “how to” skills classes for home, health, and happiness.

Antsy-Nancy is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Antsy-Nancy provides Master skills classes that are designed for beginners with new DIY projects offered every month.

Categories for classes:

Arts & Crafts

Cooking & Entertaining

Gardening & Landscaping

Holiday Projects

Home Decorating

and Health

Wellness & Beauty.

Expert instruction, tools and materials are all provided. Each class results in a new skill learned and a successful project for students to share with family and friends.

Class registrations are made online at Antsy-Nancy.com.