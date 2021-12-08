AllSurplus Deals: an easy-to-use online auction marketplace featuring items for home and family

AllSurplus Deals is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Gina Salazar an AllSurplus Deals Spokesperson, shares all about the easy-to-use online auction marketplace featuring items for home and family.

This option could be right for you, you can get these returns for 50 – 90% off, and you can win several auctions and bundle all of your items into one pickup appointment! There are no shipping costs or time delays. Businesses have been buying surplus goods via auction on the commercial business side for decades – it’s a proven model.

It's free to register and bid, and there are new items every day! For more information visit: AllSurplus.com

Pickup at Phoenix location:

6800 W. Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85043

AllSurplusDeals.com/MB

