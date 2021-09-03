Airbnb: What to expect for travel for the rest of 2021

Airbnb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

As summer winds down and the seasons begin to change now is the time to look back at how Americans spent their summer traveling and what they are looking forward to experiencing in the fall.

Not surprisingly, outdoor escapes with the family were the top summer travel trend, and as we come to the end of the summer, longer trips and reunions have become a go to.

With the remote work trend continuing into fall, so does the increase in trips extending beyond just a weekend. Longer weekend trips with families lasting three to four days are up 70 percent and weekday stays also grew from 63 to 65 percent. Guests’ rising and diversified interest in mid-sized cities extends beyond the weekend and is focused on fall scenery. Searches for stays in large and mid-sized cities make up about a third of searches each for fall, compared to more than half for stays in just large cities in fall 2019.