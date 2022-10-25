Adam Marburger: You are the F*cking Problem

Business Spotlight is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

ADAM MARBURGER BIO

After working a retail job at a dealership for more than 15 years, Mr. Marburger elected to open his own insurance company, having learned much from a professional mentor who specialized in the field. Though he suffered a devastating loss at the beginning of this endeavor, he has managed to grow Ascent Dealer Services toward success. Outside of his work with his dealership, Mr. Marburger owns Marburger Investment Group, A2 Investment Group and Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness.

The Marburger Investment Group specializes in single-family rentals and renovating properties in the St. Louis area. Meanwhile, A2 Investment Group focuses its efforts on multifamily and commercial real estate. As the owner of Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, Mr. Marburger brings years of martial arts experience to a comprehensive school for all ages. He is also skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, having achieved fame as a National Champion and a six-time world medalist.

As a respected entrepreneur, Mr. Marburger has invested much of his time in writing a book along with several other entrepreneurs. In recognition of his indelible efforts, he was listed among 40 Under 40 by Automotive News. Civically, Mr. Marburger serves his community by sponsoring local underprivileged children.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Marburger has leveraged his professional accomplishments toward his ongoing pursuit of personal growth. He always strives to inspire others to do more and believes that together, we can change the world. Looking toward the future, Mr. Marburger plans to continue reaping the fruits of his success. He also aspires to give back to his community by mentoring the underprivileged youth and during the holiday season, help as many struggling families as possible. His future plans are to establish a nonprofit in his community with the goal of ensuring that no child goes without food.\