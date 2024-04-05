A Tucson Haven: Casa de los Niños Celebrates 50 Years of Helping Children and Families

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

This year marks the golden anniversary for Casa de los Niños, Southern Arizona's leading champion for children and families. Founded in 1973 by Sister Kathleen Clark, the organization has grown from a shelter of hope for abused and neglected children into a comprehensive support system.

Driven by Sister Kathleen’s vision, Casa de los Niños began as a haven. Today, it embodies a holistic approach, extending far beyond its sheltering roots. The organization now offers a range of prevention, intervention and treatment programs designed to strengthen families and empower children.

From July 2022 to June 2023, Casa de los Niños served over 14,000 children and families, offering a lifeline through foster and adoption support, early childhood development education, behavioral therapy, and a multitude of other essential services. Their commitment to the well-being of children and families is a cornerstone of a stronger Southern Arizona.

This 50th anniversary is a testament to Casa de los Niños' unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for vulnerable families in Pima County. Their dedication to prevention, intervention, and comprehensive treatment care ensures that children can heal, families can thrive, and the cycles of generational poverty and abuse can be broken.

To learn more, visit CasaDeLosNinos.org