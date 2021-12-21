A new treatment may offer hope to patients with a type of bladder and Urinary Tract Cancer

Opdivo is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Urothelial carcinoma (UC), which most frequently begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder, is the most common type of bladder cancer in adults in the United States and presents a significant unmet need. Patients with this disease may undergo major surgery to remove the bladder or parts of the urinary tract, yet some may still face their cancer coming back after surgery. Fortunately, recent progress may offer hope.

An immunotherapy treatment option is newly approved by the Food and Drug Administration for certain patients with UC who are at a high risk of cancer coming back after surgery and is the first and only treatment of its kind in this setting.

Jingsong Zhang, MD, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Mark Story, Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, discuss the importance of this new treatment option for patients.

For more information visit: https://www.opdivo.com/