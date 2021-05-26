A first look inside LEGOLAND California Resort's newest attraction

LEGOLAND California Resort is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

LEGOLAND California is back open! LEGOLAND® California Senior Media Relations Manager and Julie Estrada, the Head of Public Relations Merlin Entertainments share an Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at What’s New!

after being closed for 13 months, the family theme park in Carlsbad, CA, is excited to announce the opening of The Lego Movie World. According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 88% of them now have travel plans in the next six months—the highest level since the pandemic started.

Now that people are getting back to traveling and new experiences, LEGOLAND Lego Movie Wolrd is one they won't want to miss.

