Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

A Delicious and Healthy Smoothie Recipe from Ashley

Our host, Ashley Hawk, shows us how to make an easy green smoothie with less than 5 ingredients
With the weather warming up our in house registered dietitian, Ashley Hawk, shows us how to make an easy and delicious green smoothie with under 5 ingredients.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:37:13-05

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

As the weather starts to warm up we wanted to share an easy and refreshing treat that our in-house registered dietitian, Ashley Hawk, likes to make on a regular basis.

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1/2 cup frozen fruit (strawberries, blueberries, or mango work well)
  • 2 cups of fresh spinach
  • 1 cup milk of choice (almond or oat tend to work best)
  • Optional ingredients: 1 tbsp peanut butter, scoop of protein powder

Directions:
Put all ingredients into a blend and blend for 30 seconds or until everything is well incorporated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!