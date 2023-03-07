A Delicious and Healthy Smoothie Recipe from Ashley

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

As the weather starts to warm up we wanted to share an easy and refreshing treat that our in-house registered dietitian, Ashley Hawk, likes to make on a regular basis.

Ingredients:



1 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen fruit (strawberries, blueberries, or mango work well)

2 cups of fresh spinach

1 cup milk of choice (almond or oat tend to work best)

Optional ingredients: 1 tbsp peanut butter, scoop of protein powder

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a blend and blend for 30 seconds or until everything is well incorporated.

