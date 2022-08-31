Fountains at La Cholla: a community for vibrant longevity

Watermark Properties is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Dining Director, Richard Serna & Executive Chef, Eric Clark cook up a fan favorite at The Fountains, at LaCholla.

Learn the secret behind the Seafood En Papillote with Red Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables. A dish curated for the residents who enjoy exquisite dining options and thrive to their fullest potential in a setting filled with plentiful choices and curated, dynamic engagements.

The Fountains at LaCholla is thoughtfully designed to promote spiritual richness, physical vitality, mindful exploration, and social concord.

For more information visit: lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com .

Enjoy a secret recipe from the incredible chefs and learn more about the senior living community.

Call 520-445-3016 for a tour and enjoy a lunch to go!