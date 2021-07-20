A breakthrough new way to treat ulcerative colitis

Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 19, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. DID YOU KNOW?

As of 2015, it was estimated that approximately 3 million adults in the United States have IBD, which includes UC and Crohn's disease.

UC has a major impact on patients' health-related quality of life, including physical functioning, social and emotional well-being and ability to go to work/school.

Many UC patients have an inadequate response or do not respond at all to currently available therapies.

Living with UC can be challenging, and patients should have appropriate options to help manage their disease.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.