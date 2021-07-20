A breakthrough new way to treat ulcerative colitis

Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
DID YOU KNOW?
- As of 2015, it was estimated that approximately 3 million adults in the United States have IBD, which includes UC and Crohn's disease.
- UC has a major impact on patients' health-related quality of life, including physical functioning, social and emotional well-being and ability to go to work/school.
- Many UC patients have an inadequate response or do not respond at all to currently available therapies.
- Living with UC can be challenging, and patients should have appropriate options to help manage their disease.