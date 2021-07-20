Watch
A breakthrough new way to treat ulcerative colitis

Now people living with UC may have a reason to feel more optimistic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new treatment for appropriate UC patients
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 19, 2021
Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

DID YOU KNOW?

  • As of 2015, it was estimated that approximately 3 million adults in the United States have IBD, which includes UC and Crohn's disease.
  • UC has a major impact on patients' health-related quality of life, including physical functioning, social and emotional well-being and ability to go to work/school.
  • Many UC patients have an inadequate response or do not respond at all to currently available therapies.
  • Living with UC can be challenging, and patients should have appropriate options to help manage their disease.
