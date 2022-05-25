Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

7 Tips to keep children safe around water this summer

June is CPR Awareness Month. Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Annie Arens shares 7 Tips to keep children safe around water this summer.
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 25, 2022
The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

June is CPR Awareness Month. With temperatures rising, and water-related activities like swimming pools, lakes, beaches and water parks increasing, it’s important to make sure your family is protected this summer.

Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Annie Arens, shares 7 Tips to keep children safe around water this summer. Dr. Arens also shares important steps to stay safe while having fun including how to prevent accidents, learning CPR and what to do in the event of an emergency.

For more information visit: www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR

