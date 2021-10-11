2021 Toyota Mirai sets new Guinness World Record for longest distance by a hydrogen fueled car without refueling

Toyota is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The 2021 Toyota Mirai has officially set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refueling.

Toyota was able to achieve 845 miles driven on a single, five-minute complete fill of hydrogen during a round trip tour of Southern California with the 2021 Mirai, to set a new record.

“In 2016, the Toyota Mirai was the first production fuel cell electric vehicle available for retail sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president, Toyota Motor North America. “We are proud to be leaders of this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing lineup of zero emission vehicles in our portfolio.”

About Toyota Mirai

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is Toyota’s flagship premium rear-wheel drive sports-luxury FCEV sedan with striking design, cutting-edge technology, more engaging driving performance and a significantly longer EPA-estimated range rating. The RWD layout allowed for increased hydrogen storage to boost EPA-estimated range to 402 miles (Mirai XLE grade), a 30 percent increase over the first-generation Mirai.

The model name, which means future in Japanese, is wholly appropriate, as the 2021 Mirai is powered by the latest evolution of the brand’s advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) powertrain. The new Mirai is one part of an electrification strategy that also includes Toyota’s current and future hybrids and upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Toyota Mirai is currently on sale in California.

For more information visit: https://pressroom.toyota.com/