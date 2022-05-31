13th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Run/Walk: Friday Night Festival of Miles.

It's time for the 13th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Run/Walk, including the new Friday Night Festival of Miles.

Over the past 16 years, the TMC Night Run has grown to become Tucson’s biggest running event and a city-wide block party, with a free concert, plenty of children’s activities, a free beer garden and a food truck round-up, capped off with an after-party on the patio of Tucson's iconic Hotel Congress. Race Director, Randy Accetta talks about the the annual run/walk, and the new Friday Night Festival of Miles.

This race, the first leg of the popular 2022 Gabe Zimmerman Triple Crown, has raised more than $250,000 for local charities over the years.

Learn more at: RunTucson.net