12th Annual Tucson Quilt Craft & Sewing Festival

Finish your holiday shopping early at the12th Annual Tucson Quilt, Craft &amp; Sewing Festival! The Tucson Expo center will be full of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits. Plus, free classes, workshops, and demos!
Posted at 8:30 AM, Nov 05, 2021
Finish your holiday shopping early at the12th Annual Tucson Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival! Carly Cathey, Director of Operations shares what you can expect this year at the Expo, a weekend full of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits!

Plus, free classes, workshops, and demos!

EVENT INFORMATION:
When: 12th Annual Tucson Quilt Craft & Sewing Festival November 4-6. Thursday & Friday 10 AM - 5 PM / Saturday 10 AM - 4 PM.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

For more information visit: Catheys.com

