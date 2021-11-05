Cathey's Sewing & Vacuum is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Finish your holiday shopping early at the12th Annual Tucson Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival! Carly Cathey, Director of Operations shares what you can expect this year at the Expo, a weekend full of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits!

Plus, free classes, workshops, and demos!

EVENT INFORMATION:

When: 12th Annual Tucson Quilt Craft & Sewing Festival November 4-6. Thursday & Friday 10 AM - 5 PM / Saturday 10 AM - 4 PM.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

For more information visit: Catheys.com