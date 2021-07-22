1 internationally bestselling author Karen Slaughter talks new novel False Witness

William Morrow of HarperCollins Publishers is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

#1 internationally bestselling author Karin Slaughter, talks about her latest novel False Witness, and an eight-part Netflix adaptation of her bestselling novel, Pieces of Her.

Slaughter focuses on asking important questions with her fiction like: how we got to #metoo (Cop Town), how we became so inured to violence against women (Pretty Girls), or even how we ended up with an angry mob breaking down the doors of the Capitol (The Last Widow). She also tries very hard to present both sides.

She has been published in 120 countries with more than 40 million copies sold across the globe.

