Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

#1 internationally bestselling author Karen Slaughter talks new novel False Witness

items.[0].videoTitle
#1 internationally bestselling author Karin Slaughter, talks about her latest work False Witness, an eight-part Netflix adaptation of the bestselling novel, Pieces of Her. She also talks about her
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 17:21:57-04

William Morrow of HarperCollins Publishers is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

#1 internationally bestselling author Karin Slaughter, talks about her latest novel False Witness, and an eight-part Netflix adaptation of her bestselling novel, Pieces of Her.

Slaughter focuses on asking important questions with her fiction like: how we got to #metoo (Cop Town), how we became so inured to violence against women (Pretty Girls), or even how we ended up with an angry mob breaking down the doors of the Capitol (The Last Widow). She also tries very hard to present both sides.
She has been published in 120 countries with more than 40 million copies sold across the globe.

For more information visit: Karin Slaughter's Facebook page or Karinslaugher.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!