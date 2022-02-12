Teen shot, killed near Paradise Valley Park Friday night

PHOENIX, AZ — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Phoenix Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Paradise Valley Park near 40th Street and Bell Road around 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found Vincente Ladua with obvious signs of trauma.

Witnesses told police Ladua had been shot several times by an unknown man who fled the area.

Ladua died from his injuries at the scene and police have yet to locate or identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) to remain anonymous.