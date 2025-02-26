'Something special' on the Tohono O'odham Nation Reservation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joseph Mease walks into every room with a smile on his face, especially his classroom and the gymnasium on the Baboquivari Middle and High School campus.

“If you can change a young person's life, and direct them and mentor them, then most likely they’re going to do the same for someone else," he explained.

Mease has been nominated for Teacher of the Year.

“I just had tears running down my eyes," he said when the principal told him he was in the running. "But, you know, I’ve always said that it’s always the other people that pave the way for us teachers. I think of all those coaches and teachers that influenced me as a young person and I’m just paying it back.”

Mease grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. He came to Arizona when he applied to be an intern under Bobby Douglas, a former Olympic Wrestling Coach.

“I was denied," Mease said. "I mean, of course, Joe Gonzalez, if anybody knows about the wrestling world. Joe Gonzalez ended up getting that position. So, I landed here, on the Nation."

Athena Kehoe Class starts in the classroom, but finishes in the gymnasium.

Mease has been teaching on the Nation for 38 years.

“I am still a student," he said. "I am still learning every day."

He has always had a passion for fitness and living a healthy lifestyle. He wants to inspire his students that they can do anything they set their minds to.

“I want them to experience success not only here on this Nation but off the Nation as well," he said.

Arizona Athletics will announce the Teacher of the Year in March.