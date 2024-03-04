Arizona Athletics names Mica Mountain's Kim Farr 2023-24 High School Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- — KGUN9 and University of Arizona Athletics congratulate teacher Kim Farr for winning the 2023-34 High School Teacher of the Year award.

A selection committee made up of an AZ Athletics member and several local principals and superintendents picked a total of nine finalists for this year's award.

After weighing each of their resumes and applications, the committee felt that among the deserving nominees, Farr, a teacher at Mica Mountain High School, stood out for her work and example in the classroom.

Earlier this year, KGUN9 got to meet Farr in her AP Research class at Mica Mountain HS. With 17 years of experience under her belt, this year, Farr took on a new adventure by preparing a curriculum in AP Research.

"Lifelong learning is so important," she said. "I love learning, and that's part of what makes teaching AP Research interesting to me. (It's) because I get to, like I said, learn all the things that they're doing. I'm here every day because I love this. To have the support of the administration and my students — it's awesome."

Farr also shows off her personality through her collection of colorful boots; she, in fact, wore a pair for the award banquet Friday night inside the Jim Click Hall of Champions at McKale Center.

AZ Athletics also awarded Farr a $1,000 check as part of the prize for her win.

Below is a list of the other 2023-24 finalists for High School Teacher of the Year:

