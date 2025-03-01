Arizona Athletics names Andrada Polytechnic's Justin Villard 2024-25 High School Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Once again this school year, KGUN 9 and University of Arizona Athletics have teamed up to recognize outstanding educators with the annual Teacher of the Year Award.

Throughout the basketball season, KGUN 9 has highlighted the nine finalists, showcasing their dedication and impact in the classroom. On Friday night, the finalists were honored at a special banquet held at the Jim Click Hall of Champions inside McKale Center, where Justin Villard from Andrada Polytechnic High School in the Vail School District was named this year’s Teacher of the Year.

Recognizing Excellence in Education

A selection committee, comprised of an Arizona Athletics member along with local principals and superintendents, reviewed applications and resumes before selecting Villard as the recipient of this year’s award.

Earlier this year, KGUN9 visited Villard in his classroom, witnessing firsthand his passion for education and commitment to his students. Known for his innovative teaching methods and ability to inspire, Villard has left a lasting impact on his school community.

FROM ORIGINAL KGUN 9 FEATURE:

His classes are project-based. On the particular day we stopped by, students were building part of a bridge and testing out how much weight it could hold.

"It's amazing when you give kids very open-ended type tasks, like there's criteria and constraints they have to fit within, but when they're allowed to tackle those any way they want and be as creative as they want, that's when you see the best of kids," Villard said.

Throughout the program he teaches, students can earn three different engineering certifications. Their senior year, the program is dual enrollment, so they get college credit through the University of Arizona. Villard also focuses on teaching students the skills and tools they need to apply for jobs, like building a resume.

Villard will also be recognized at Tuesday night’s Arizona Men’s Basketball home game, where he will be honored in front of the home crowd.

Honoring the Finalists

The Teacher of the Year Award featured a strong group of nominees, all dedicated educators making a difference in their schools and communities. This year’s finalists included:

Joseph Mease – Tohono O'odham Nation

Elliot Beck – Mountain View High School

Kristina Myers – Cienega High School

Renne Shane-Boyd – Catalina Foothills High School

John Ronstadt – Canyon Del Oro High School

Kim Scheerer – Empire High School

Teresa Anthofer – Marana High School

KGUN 9 and Arizona Athletics are proud to continue this tradition of honoring educators who go above and beyond to support their students.

Congratulations to Justin Villard and all the finalists for their outstanding contributions to education!