Taylor Swift Is Being Honored With A Doctor Of Fine Arts Degree At NYU

Music icon Taylor Swift holds many titles. Swift is an 11-time Grammy-award-winning artist. She recently broke Billboard’s record for the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of the Top Country Albums Chart, surpassing Shania Twain.

To her adoring fans, known as Swifties, the singer of chart-toppers including “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), “Willow” and “Cardigan” goes by Tay-Tay.

On May 18, 2022, Swift will add a new title to her growing list of achievements: Doctor of Fine Arts.

New York University (NYU) announced it will honor the 32-year-old singer/songwriter with an honorary doctoral degree as part of the school’s commencement exercises, where Swift will not only receive her new degree but will also be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2022.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The morning ceremony in which Swift will receive her degree will be the first of two commencements to be held at Yankee Stadium on that day, according to the announcement from NYU. Later that afternoon, NYU will invite members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 to celebrate in a combined ceremony to make up for the ones postponed due to COVID-19.

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement,” said NYU President Andrew Hamilton. “Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt. Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes—2022, 2021, and 2020—have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance.”

Swift’s official title will be Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, according to NYU. The university listed her many accomplishments and called her “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”

Fans agreed and celebrated their favorite artist’s soon-to-be title on social media.

Twitter user @thelasttay shared a cleverly edited photo of Swift which added her latest achievement to an already long list.

This won’t be Swift’s first affiliation with NYU, though. Back in January, the university’s Clive Davis Institute launched a course focusing on Swift’s career and taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, according to Variety.

The next classes at NYU are probably hoping she might one day drop in to teach a class. It might be a fun way to try on her new title, Dr. Swift!

