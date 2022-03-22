Target’s Cat & Jack kids’ clothing is on sale as low as $3 an item

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target has a sale going on right now that will help every family looking for new kids’ clothes. The retail giant has slashed prices on one of its most popular in-house clothing lines, Cat & Jack, and now is the time to stock up and save for the upcoming warmer months!

Maybe your little ones are in the middle of a growth spurt and need new pajamas or, more than likely, your kids’ spring and summer clothes from last year are just too small to last another season. Either way, you should look over what is on deep discount from the line, as it includes everything from button-down shirts and cardigans to T-shirts and zip-up sweatshirts.

Target

It’s your choice how you shop: either online or at your local store, as you’ll see the discounts either way. You can also choose store pickup as an option to grab some of these deals if you find them online but want them more quickly.

Here are a few of our favorites from the hundreds of sale items available at Target, with the lowest price listed. Some may sell for slightly higher rates based on size.

This toddler T-Shirt has a positive message adorned on a perfectly purple shirt. It is available in sizes 12 months to 3T. At under $3 per shirt, you could potentially pick up one in each size so it will grow with your baby. This shirt is an online-only option, so grab one before they sell out.

Kids can’t get enough of dinosaurs and Cat & Jack has the perfect t-shirt for the giant-lizard lover in your life. This short-sleeved graphic T-shirt features images and information about the parasaurolophus (including phonetic spelling so the adults can pronounce it for them). This shirt is available in sizes 2T to 5T and is only sold online.

Onesies might be one of the best clothing inventions for babies. Target’s sale currently has a wide variety of these functional baby items starting at only $3 each. Picking up a bunch of these would make a great baby shower gift or you can stash some away for your own baby in case a quick change is needed (because it will be).

We particularly like the “Dad’s Best Buddy” onesie for $3 and the “Mama’s Snuggle Bunny” onesie for $6. There are so many to choose from.

Older kids aren’t left out of this Target sale. A wide variety of shirts, shorts, and other items for tweens are discounted starting at less than $4 each. Graphic T-shirts featuring rock bands, outer space, travel destinations and inspirational sayings are included in this collection. Tank tops are the best deal with items priced between $3.90 and $6 each.

Is Cat & Jack a staple of your kid’s wardrobe?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.