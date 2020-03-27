Chrissy Teigen's new reality show to debut on Quibi

All rise. The court is now in session and the Honorable Judge Chrissy Teigen will be presiding.

Mobile video platform company Quibi announced that former supermodel Teigen's unscripted show's 'Chrissy's Court' will debut April 6.

Teigen will hear real cases from real people and will make "real, legally binding decisions."

Teigen will preside over small claims cases and her mom Pepper Teigen will be her bailiff.

The company announced other shows will be coming to its streaming platform.

Chance the Rapper will be the new host of the revived practical joke reality show Punk'd, which was hosted by Ashton Kutcher on MTV from 2003 to 2013.

Quibi says the premise of the show is the same and Chance the Rapper will pull practical jokes on unsuspecting celebrities. The show will debut on April 6.

Another show hitting the streaming platform will be 'Murder House Flip' which is a show about homes that a murder occurred in will be renovated . The show will also drop April 6.