Suspect in Maricopa double homicide taken into custody by Tucson police

Double homicide suspect arrested in Tucson after fleeing scene in Maricopa.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 18, 2021
MARICOPA, AZ — A suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Maricopa Wednesday morning has been taken into custody by Tucson police.

Juan Jose Cazares Jr. was arrested without incident by Tucson authorities around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Maricopa police spokesman Luis Vila confirmed. No other details about the arrest were released.

Officials had been searching for Cazares since 4 a.m. Wednesday, after officers responding to a Maricopa home near Honeycutt and Rancho Mirage roads found two people dead.

Police say the victims, a man and woman, had both been fatally shot.

The moments leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police said the incident was not a random attack, and was part of a domestic incident.

