PHOENIX — Did you spot some strange lights in the skies? Well, there's a likely explanation for it.

Those strange lights were actually some of Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellites which were set to fly across Arizona skies just before 7 p.m. Friday, according to FindStarLink.com.

The Starlink satellites will also be traveling through Phoenix skies once again Saturday night at 5:55 p.m. A long row of lights in the sky will be visible heading from southwest to northeast for about six minutes.

SpaceX also tweeted Thursday that they launched an additional 48 Starlink satellites into the sky, which explains why more lights were visible this time around than in previous sightings.

Deployment of 48 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 3, 2021

You can find more information on the satellites here. And here's a link for present and future Starlink satellite viewings in the Valley.