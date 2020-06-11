Statue of Jefferson Davis, former President of the Confederacy, torn down in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, was pulled to the ground in Richmond on Wednesday evening.

The statue was lying in the road at the intersection of Davis and Monument Avenue when reporters arrived on the scene at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

A tow truck later hauled the statue away after police arrived at the scene.

Wednesday marked the second consecutive night that a statue had been toppled in Richmond. On Tuesday evening, a group knocked down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond's Byrd Park and threw it into the park's lake.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he planned to remove a nearby statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and place it in storage. A Richmond judge has since filed a 10-day delay in removing the statue.

A day after Northam's announcement, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he would introduce an ordinance to remove four other Confederate statues — including the statue of Davis — that dot Richmond's Monument Avenue.

BREAKING: The Jefferson Davis statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue has been pulled down. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/8onqzfaOjl — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 11, 2020

This story was originally published by WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.